Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Addresses Rumors That She’s Feuding With Taylor Swift: ‘You’re Reaching’

Jason Kelce’s wife has no time for “nonsense,” she said in a new TikTok video. Kylie Kelce clarified a comment that she made in a previous interview, which fueled rumors that she was feuding with Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

In her social media post, Kylie responded to a recent headline that read, “Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, trying to avoid Taylor Swift spotlight: ‘Not my cup of tea.”

“Go watch that video,” she said. “I said it’s not my cup of tea to have attention on me. I didn’t say that. That seems like a stretch to me. You’re reaching!” Kylie also showed a separate headline that alleged Kylie and another Philadelphia Eagles player’s wife were at odds. “And while I’m at it, ‘fellow Eagles wife mocks?’ You see this woman right here? Will protect her at all costs.”

Kylie ended the video by calling the false headlines “nonsense,” adding, “These tabloids. I’mma tell you what we truly believe at the bottom of our hearts in Philadelphia: F**k around and find out.”

The comment she originally made was during an interview with Spectrum News. “It’s not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera,” Kylie explained to the outlet. “I was a communications major in college. I love to be behind it. That’s my bread and butter. … At the end of the day, if it creates opportunities like this where we can leverage my network and figure out how to impact a community that has been so, so kind to the entire Kelce family, I am so happy to be able to give back to Kansas City in this way.”

Taylor, 33, and Travis’ romance has become a media firestorm, thanks to her fanbase — known as the Swifties. Like his sister-in-law, the Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, has commented on the newfound wave of attention.

During his interview with WSJ Magazine for its December/January 2024 issue, Travis explained how he learned to deal with the “scrutiny” that the “Bad Blood” singer receives all the time.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them. … I’ve never dealt with it,” he explained. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”