Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce in Chilly Green Bay With New Pal Brittany Mahomes

Now that she’s home for the holidays, Taylor Swift is wasting no time to show up for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce! The 33-year-old pop star was spotted in the stands with pal Brittany Mahomes cheering on the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player during their game against the Green Bay Packers on December 3.

Taylor was photographed intently watching the game next to Brittany, 28. At one point, the two shared a hug and smiled as they watched their favorite athletes on the field, as Brittany is married to Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes. Since they had to brave the bitter cold of Wisconsin, Taylor and Brittany made sure to stay bundled up. Brittany wore a red and black sports jacket while Taylor was spotted in a long, red teddy coat with a black long-sleeved shirt underneath.

🏈| Kisses on heads and lots of dancing🥰 pic.twitter.com/NVXBny3EBm — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) December 4, 2023

Fans are convinced that Taylor borrowed her fuzzy red look from Brittany, as Brittany was seen wearing a similar one last year. Whether she did or not, Swifties have watched the “Karma” artist and Patrick’s wife’s friendship blossom over the past few months. It all started when Taylor attended her first Chiefs game in September.

“I think probably Taylor doesn’t have all her clothes with her and finding this shade red coat may not have been easy!” one fan tweeted amid the December 3 game, guessing that Brittany lent the singer her coat. “I’m sobbing, Taylor’s wearing Brittany’s coat,” another assumed via X (previously known as Twitter).

Before the weekend kicked off, Travis and Taylor were spotted back in Kansas City visiting a Christmas-themed bar together. Multiple fans shared videos and photos via social media of what appeared to be the couple wearing matching festive sweaters.

Taylor and Travis’ romance has taken over the internet. Since she’s one of the most high-profile celebrities in the music business, paparazzi and fans follow Taylor wherever she goes, and Travis has had a front row seat to the overwhelming attention she receives.

Last month, the football tight end spoke with WSJ Magazine for its December/January 2024 issue, in which he opened up about the “scrutiny” they’re both under.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it,” he explained. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”