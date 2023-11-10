Jason Kelce Welcomed as ‘Taylor’s Boyfriend’s Brother’ at Chicago Hot Dog Spot

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jason Kelce couldn’t avoid the world’s obsession with his brother Travis Kelce‘s relationship with Taylor Swift during a recent trip to Chicago. The Philadelphia Eagles player, 36, visited a local hot dog shop called The Wieners Circle, where he was greeted with a big flashing sign that said, “Welcome Taylors Boyfriends Brother.” The hot dog business shared a picture of the sign to Instagram on November 9 with the caption, “Mean (Wiener Circles Version).”

There was a second sign at the shop that similarly poked fun at the younger Kelce brother’s romance with Taylor. It was brightly lit up like the first sign and said, “Welcome The Other Kelce Brother.”

In addition to posting photos of the signs on Instagram, The Wieners Circle also shared behind-the-scenes footage of Jason visiting the hot dog stand on Thursday night. The football player wore a small yellow shirt from the shop over a white sweatshirt with a pair of blue jeans.

While Travis, 34, seems happy in his relationship with Taylor, 33, Jason has expressed some concerns about his brother dating the world-famous singer who has a massive and intense fan base.

“It’s certainly been weird, the level that it is now,” Jason told NBC Sports on October 22 about the response to the “Traylor” relationship. “On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about, that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.’ There’s paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I’m like, ‘Is that really necessary information to share?’ This is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with.”

Jason continued, “So on one hand, really, really happy for my brother and where he’s at in his current situation with Taylor, but on the other hand, there’s some, I think, alarms sometimes with how you know, over-in-pursuit people can be. Overall, he can deal with some of this. As long as it’s not, you know, becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”

Jason and Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, are worried for Travis’ safety at the moment as well, according to an October 31 article from TMZ. The outlet reported that the Kelce family is “happy” for Travis but are “startled” by Taylor’s legion of supporters, known as the “Swifties.” However, both Ed and Donna have bonded with Taylor at Kansas City Chiefs games and approve of their youngest son’s new girlfriend.