Travis Kelce Enjoys Night Out With Brother Jason After Confirming Taylor Swift Romance

Image Credit: MLB

Travis Kelce spent quality time with his brother Jason Kelce in Philly after going on back-to-back date nights with Taylor Swift in New York City. The NFL brothers attended the Philadelphia Phillies-Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, October 16. The MLB tweeted a video of Travis, 34, and Jason, 35, chatting and toasting their beers while sitting next to each other at the stadium. One of the announcers poked fun at Travis’ relationship with Taylor, 33, by saying, “Looks like a seat’s available in between. I don’t know, all you Swifties, it looks like it might be a bros night.” The MLB made another T-Swift reference by captioning the clip, “NLCS Game 1. (Travis’ Version).”

In another video from the MLB, Travis and Jason showed off how much fun they were having together at the game. “Hey, it’s red October baby. Philly season is here and we’re dominating tonight,” Jason said. The Philadelphia Eagles player turned to his brother and asked him what he thinks about the stadium. “I mean this place is rocking!” Travis ecstatically said.

Travis went to Philly after he spent his entire weekend with Taylor in NYC. On Saturday, October 14, the lovebirds both made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live and then went to the show’s afterparty at Catch Steak before they grabbed dinner just the two of them at Nobu. The next night, they packed on the PDA again for a date night at the Waverly Inn. Their weekend in the Big Apple followed Taylor’s appearance in Kansas City for the Chiefs-Broncos game on Thursday, October 19. The “All Too Well” singer sat with Travis and Jason’s mom Donna Kelce as she cheered on her man for the third time this NFL season.

When the Taylor-Travis relationship was just starting to heat up, Jason spoke out about his younger brother’s love life several times. In one interview, he said that he thought the rumors were “all 100 percent true.” Jason also poked fun at Travis about the relationship rumors on an episode of their podcast in September, telling the Chiefs player to “Take away your feelings for Taylor,” when asking if the NFL was “overdoing” the coverage. Despite the jokes, Jason seems to fully support his brother dating one of the most famous women on the planet.

And you know who else supports Travis’ new relationship? His mom! Donna said on the Got It From My Momma podcast that she feels like she’s living “in an alternate universe” because of all the attention on her son’s love life. “I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue,” the NFL mom also said. “Every week just seems to trump the week before. So it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride.”