Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Have Long Distance Dating Plan in Place Amid Her Return to Eras Tour

Image Credit: Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, and Travis Kelce, 34, reportedly have a “detailed” dating plan in place to make sure they stay close, as Taylor continues her next leg of the Eras Tour. “Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” a source divulged to Us Weekly for a November 9 report. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”

Taylor is currently in Argentina, where she will perform shows from November 9-11. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is reportedly joining her there to support her — an insider confirmed to Page Six for a November 8 report that he’d be there this weekend. However, it’ll be a quick trip — he needs to be back in Kansas City for NFL duty on Sunday. “He has to be back on Sunday for practice on Monday,” the source explained.

Travis, it seems, is remaining coy about the rapidly escalating relationship. When asked if he’s “in love” and what the latest on the romance is during a recent press conference, he gave scant information. “The latest status is I got to see her last week. That’s the latest status right there,” he said during the November 3 presser. After the question of whether he’s “in love” with Taylor arose a second time, Travis remarked, “I’m gonna keep my personal relationship personal.”

A source shared with PEOPLE for an October 27 report just why the power couple is so into one another. “It’s quickly turning more serious,” the insider told the outlet. “They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values.” Taylor, the source spilled, enjoys Travis because he’s “sweet, goofy and just a blast to be around.”