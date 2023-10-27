Taylor Swift Romance With Travis Kelce ‘Quickly’ Becoming ‘More Serious’: Report

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be taking things to the next level! “It’s quickly turning more serious,” a source told PEOPLE for a Friday, October 27 report. “They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values.” Furthermore, the insider gave some insight on what the pop icon sees in her new boyfriend. He’s, “sweet, goofy and just a blast to be around,” the source added.

Taylor and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been the talk of the town since Travis first dropped hints he had interest in her. Divulging that he hoped to gift her a friendship bracelet with his phone number written on it, and that he was further “butthurt” when he couldn’t, Travis made it known to the world in July that he had his eye on Taylor.

“I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” he said of his visit to her Eras Tour concert, during an episode of his New Heights podcast. “I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he admitted. He also said he took it personally at the time.

“She doesn’t meet anybody or at least she didn’t want to meet me so I took it personal,” he said. Travis seems to have overcome his initial disappointment, however, and the couple appears to be going strong. After Taylor attended several Chiefs games in Kansas City, reports emerged that Travis had bought a new luxury home for “privacy” — something that would make sense if you’re dating one of the world’s biggest music stars.

There was also speculation that she’d spent the night in his Kansas City mansion after an October 12 Chiefs game. And as with any new relationship, new friendships have been forged — Taylor is reportedly forming a gal pal bond with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes.

But most importantly, Taylor and Travis clearly adore each other — she was seen affectionately kissing him on the cheek in a sweet PDA photo on October 22.