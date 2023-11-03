How Travis Kelce Reacted When He Was Asked if He Is ‘in Love’ With Taylor Swift

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock / Javier Vicencio/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce is staying tight-lipped about his feelings for Taylor Swift. During a press conference on November 3, a reporter asked the Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, what the “latest status” was between him and Taylor, 33, and whether or not he is “in love.”

“What is the latest status?” he asked in reply. “The latest status is I got to see her last week. That’s the latest status right there.” After he was asked a second time if he is “in love,” Travis responded, “I’m gonna keep my personal relationship personal.”

Travis has made it the clear in the past that he wants to keep the details of his and Taylor’s romance out of the public eye. During a September episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights,” the football tight end explained how he wanted to protect their privacy.

Reporter asks Travis Kelce if he’s in love with Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/VjxyHAjdzp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 3, 2023

“What’s real is that it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives,” he pointed out. “[Taylor’s] not into media. Like, I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it [sic].”

Travis and Taylor have been swarmed by fans and the media for their romance. Though the couple maintains a low-key presence wherever they go, the Internet continues to blow up whenever the “Love Story” artist attends a Chiefs game. Even the NFL’s cameras sneak a peek at Taylor’s reactions when she is in the stands.

Recently, a report surfaced online claiming that the Kelce family has become overwhelmed with the buzz — particularly from Taylor’s dedicated fan base, the Swifties. Jason, 35, also admitted that he is worried about his brother dealing with the constant attention.

“On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about [and] that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot,’” the Philadelphia Eagles player explained. “There’s paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today, and I’m like, ‘Is that really necessary information to share?’ This is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with.”

Nevertheless, Taylor and Travis aren’t letting the frenzy affect their relationship. The duo enjoyed a small dinner together in Kansas City on October 23 after the pop singer attended her fourth Chiefs game.