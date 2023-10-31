Travis Kelce’s Family Is Reportedly Overwhelmed Amidst His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce’s family was thrust into the spotlight after his romance with Taylor Swift began, and according to a new report, they’re feeling overwhelmed by all the buzz. Not only that, but the 34-year-old athlete’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and brother Jason Kelce are concerned about Travis’ safety, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet’s October 31 report, Travis’ relatives have been seeing their phones and social media accounts “blow up” because of the Kansas City Chiefs player’s relationship with Taylor, 33. While his family is “happy” for Travis, they are also “startled” by Taylor’s fan base, a.k.a., the Swifties.

Jason, 35, recently admitted that he is worried about his brother and called the “level” of the constant attention “weird” during an October 25 interview with NBC Sports.

“On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about [and] that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot,’” Jason explained. “There’s paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I’m like, ‘Is that really necessary information to share?’ This is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with.”

The Philadelphia Eagles player also noted that it’s alarming to see Travis under a microscope but acknowledged the football tight end can handle the fame.

“There’s some alarms, sometimes, with how over-in-pursuit people can be,” Jason continued. “Overall, he can deal with some of this. As long as it’s not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”

Travis’ mom, Donna, 70, also opened up about the media frenzy. She first commented on the “Traylor” hype during an interview on the “Got It From My Momma” podcast on October 6.

“I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue,” she said. “Every week just seems to trump the week before. So, it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride. … I feel like I’m in an alternate universe because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before.”

Since the NFL hasn’t hesitated to zoom in on Taylor’s face during football games, Donna joked that the league is “laughing all the way to the bank,” thanks to the newfound interest in football among the pop singer’s fans.

“I can tell you that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could’ve paid a million dollars to a PR firm,” Donna pointed out. “It’s just because we’re relatable, we’re normal, we’re genuine, we’re authentic, and we don’t put any airs on or be somebody that we’re not.”