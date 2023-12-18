Travis Kelce Hints at Christmas Plans Amid Romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce, 34, will be trying to fit in both work and family during the upcoming Christmas holiday. The Kansas City Chiefs player, who’s dating Taylor Swift, and his brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, are both set to play games with their teams on the special day, and because of that, the former admitted he plans on celebrating at a later date.
“It will be a fun one.” Travis told PEOPLE, when referring to the Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jason will be playing his game against the New York Giants.
Since both games are at different times, it’s unclear if their mom, Donna Kelce, who is known for often attending both of her sons’ games, will be in attendance. The Chiefs kick off at 1 p.m. ET and the Eagles start a few hours later at 4:30 p.m.
“My brother sent me a text and said he’s going to be celebrating afterwards,” Travis also said while confirming he will be celebrating December 26 as well.
In addition to embracing the love of his family, Travis said he feels the love of his fans and knows many “will travel” to see his Christmas Day game if they can. “The kingdom always travels,” he said. “We always travel well.”
Travis’ latest interview about his Christmas plans comes just one day after the Chiefs won a game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, MA. His girlfriend, Taylor, happily showed up and cheered him on along with some friends and her dad, Scott Swift. It was the first time she was spotted in public since celebrating her 34th birthday during several outings last week.
As far as Travis’ Christmas game goes, it’s still unknown if Taylor plans on showing up or spending the day with her family. The tight end also didn’t reveal whether or not they will meet up the next day, but the lovebirds will most likely find some time to spend together during the holiday season.