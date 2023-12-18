Travis Kelce Hints at Christmas Plans Amid Romance with Taylor Swift

Image Credit: : Trask Smith/CSM/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce, 34, will be trying to fit in both work and family during the upcoming Christmas holiday. The Kansas City Chiefs player, who’s dating Taylor Swift, and his brother, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, are both set to play games with their teams on the special day, and because of that, the former admitted he plans on celebrating at a later date.

“It will be a fun one.” Travis told PEOPLE, when referring to the Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jason will be playing his game against the New York Giants.

Since both games are at different times, it’s unclear if their mom, Donna Kelce, who is known for often attending both of her sons’ games, will be in attendance. The Chiefs kick off at 1 p.m. ET and the Eagles start a few hours later at 4:30 p.m.