Taylor Swift Freaks Out After Travis Kelce Gets Pushed During Chiefs Game: Watch

Taylor Swift didn’t like watching Travis Kelce get pushed during the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, December 17. In a clip from the game, Taylor, 34, jumped up from her seat and seemingly shouted f*** when Travis, 34, got pushed by New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant in the end zone. Travis fell to the ground and completely missed the football being thrown to him, which sparked a huge reaction from Taylor in her box seat. The “Style” singer was sitting with her dad, Scott Swift, and her friend and fellow musician, Alana Haim, who also jumped up in shock over Travis’ fall.

Taylor Swift was HEATED after Travis Kelce got pushed in the endzone 😳pic.twitter.com/ttq91uyjs8 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 17, 2023

Luckily, the Chiefs beat the Patriots 27-17 so the spill that Travis took was worth it. Taylor supported her boyfriend at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts from box seats. The pop icon wore a red and white winter hat with a pom pom on top and a gray Chiefs sweatshirt. When Travis scored a touchdown during the game, Taylor grabbed quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, and gave her a big hug as they celebrated.

While Travis and Taylor are a full-fledged couple, the tight end had to miss the Grammy Award winner’s 34th birthday party in New York City on December 13 due to mandatory football practice. The lovebirds apparently celebrated her special day last Sunday, after the Chiefs game. They showed off PDA at the holiday-themed party and posed for cozy photos, including one in which they shared a sweet kiss.

Since their romance began at the end of the summer, Taylor has showed up to many Chiefs games. Her first was at the end of September and she’s continued to cheer on her beau and his team at home games and away games. In a recent interview for TIME‘s Person of the Year story, Taylor admitted she and Travis started dating weeks before she showed up to her first Chiefs game.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor said, referring to when Travis revealed on his New Heights podcast over the summer that he tried, and failed, to give her his number at her Eras Tour. “We started hanging out right after that,” she added. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. ”