Taylor Swift & Her Dad Scott Cheer On Travis Kelce at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game: Photos

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Taylor Swift is back to cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, after spending her 34th birthday without him. The singer showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sunday and flashed a lot of smiles as she walked by and waved to fans. She wore a red and white winter hat with a pom pom on top and a gray Chiefs sweatshirt as her long blonde hair was down.

The talented songwriter seemed to be in the company of some of her girlfriends/backup singers and her dad, Scott Swift, as she entered the stadium and made her way to her seat. Travis was also seen looking focused as he walked by various photos, including one of the “Midnight Rain” crooner, that were on display at the location.

The Chiefs vs. Patriots game comes just a few days after Taylor made headlines when she spent out a night out in New York City for a birthday bash with friends. She wore an eye-catching black and silver sparkly dress that featured the moon and stars and black heels. She also had her long hair down and topped the epic look off with her signature red lipstick.

Travis was unfortunately unable to attend Taylor’s party due to reported mandatory football practice in Kansas City, MO, but the lovebirds celebrated her special day a week ago, when they held a festive pre-birthday party after the Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. They posed for sweet couple photos and showed off PDA, including a kiss, as they mingled with partygoers during the fun night.

In addition to getting attention for the parties, Taylor got attention when she was spotted wearing what appeared to be an opal ring that also featured a halo of dark gemstones on Wednesday. A photo showed her showing friends Miles and Keleigh Teller the gorgeous piece of jewelry and fans suspected it could have been a present from Travis, since his birthstone is an opal.