Taylor Swift Shows Off Ring in Birthday Photos & Fans Suspect It’s From BF Travis Kelce

Image Credit: RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift wore a gorgeous ring on her 34th birthday and fans are wondering just who it’s from. The singer spent the special occasion with various friends, including Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller, in New York City, NY on Wednesday, and one photo, which can be seen here, appears to show her showing the couple the epic piece of jewelry on her right, middle finger. It appeared to include an oversized opal gemstone with a halo of dark gemstones on the exterior.

After the photo made its way around social media, Taylor’s fans, who lovingly refer to themselves as “Swifties,” began to speculate whether or not the ring was a gift from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs player, whose birthstone is an opal, was notably absent from her birthday bash after reports revealed he had to stay in Kansas City, MO for mandatory football practice.

Taylor wore her ring with a tennis necklace and Messika earrings. She also carried an Aquazzura Galactic Mini Tote encrusted with jewels, and wore a Clio Peppiat Lucina Embellished Stretch-mesh black mini dress, a pair of Aquazzura Atelier Plateau 130 black open-toed high heels and a black Anine Bing faux fur jacket.

Although Travis wasn’t with her on her special day, the “Midnight Crooner” was surrounded by close friends. In addition to Miles and Keleigh, other party attendees included Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz, Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, the Haim sisters, and Taylor’s longtime high school friend, Abigail Anderson. The group celebrated at NYC’s hot spot Freeman’s and appeared to have a great time as they walked by photographers on their way in the bash and on their way out.

As Taylor embraces her post-birthday days, it’s unclear when she’ll see Travis next. Since she began her break from her Eras Tour a few weeks ago, she’s been in and out of Kansas City. She attended the NFL player’s game against the Buffalo Bills last weekend and spent time with him at a festive holiday party right after. His next game is against the New England Patriots in MA on Sunday but it’s unknown if she will be in attendance.