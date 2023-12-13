Taylor Swift and BFF Blake Lively Twin in Sexy Black Dresses For Taylor’s 34th Birthday Bash

Image Credit: RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift took her fashion statement to the next level for her 34th birthday in New York City on Tuesday night! In photos you can see below, the “Midnights” songstress slayed a sparkly black mini dress with a star, cloud, and moon design as she held hands with BFF Blake Lively, 36, on her way into the venue. A small slit and simple necklace, complete with her signature scarlet red lip, completed the look. She wore her blonde locks in soft, glamorous curls, and paired the ensemble with sky high platform heels and a faux fur stole to keep warm.

The Simple Favor actress rocked a seriously chic black leather dress with spaghetti straps and a thigh high slit. Blake, a mom of four, accessorized with fierce black lace up leather boots, a gold clutch, and a gorgeous smile. She wore her blonde hair in gorgeous, long curls, as she and Taylor sent photographers into a frenzy.

Though Travis Kelce didn’t appear to be present, Blake was surely a close second choice as a date for her big bash. And it turns out Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, is a big fan of Taylor, as well. “Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius,” Ryan told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. According to the Free Guy actor, the “obsession” with Taylor’s Midnights album is a whole family affair.

“Oh my God, yes. All of us, whole house, I’m not kidding. I love it so much,” he told the outlet. “I do, Blake does, my daughters. We love it. Obsessed.”

And Taylor herself hasn’t been shy about lavishing praise on Blake, who directed her pal’s “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) video in 2021. “I want to take a moment to thank someone who directed the music video ‘I Bet You Think About Me,’ my beautiful, brilliant friend, my director Blake Lively,” she said while accepting an American Music Award for the video in November of 2022.