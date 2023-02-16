Ryan Reynolds Jokes It Feels Like A ‘Zoo’ At Home After Welcoming Baby No. 4 With Blake Lively

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

Ever the jokester, Ryan Reynolds wasted no time after news that he welcomed baby number four with Blake Lively cracking another one. “Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” the 46-year-old actor confirmed the baby’s birth during CNBC’s “Power Lunch” on February 13. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep trouble. But it’s a zoo over here.” When asked if the child was a “boy or girl,” he simply laughed. “I ain’t tellin,” he said. “This ain’t a birth announcement.”

Presenting the 2022 CNBC Stock Draft Champions:@VancityReynolds and @weareMNTN's Mark Douglas They join to talk why they chose Netflix and Ford in the draft, recap the ads and marketing landscape after The Super Bowl, and other business ventures they're involved in pic.twitter.com/p9keg7Jwc5 — Power Lunch (@PowerLunch) February 13, 2023

Blake, 35, took to Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday — February 12 — to share a conspicuous pic without a baby bump. “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy,” she captioned the photo, in which she stood alongside Ryan and his mom Tammy Reynolds.

Their fourth baby comes about three and a half years after their third child, Betty, was born in October of 2019. Two other daughters, James, 7, (born in 2014) and Ines, 6, (born in 2016.) No details about their fourth child have emerged yet, including a name. But the couple have been famously protective and private about their little ones, so it’s no surprise they’ve kept mum on the topic.

What we do know, however, is that Ryan has loved being a dad to three energetic daughters. “I love being a girl dad,” the Free Guy actor told Access Hollywood in November of 2020. And he admitted that it was somewhat unexpected, given his upbringing with only brothers. “I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would have imagined,” he continued. “I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. I’m the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride and I love every second of it.”

Ryan added that his girls have been a steadying influence. “No joke, they’re like the most capable people I know…If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they’re the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and their calm under fire. They have courage under fire,” he added.