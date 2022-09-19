Why Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Felt It Was The ‘Perfect Time’ To Have Baby No. 4

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds‘ party of five is becoming a family of six! On Sept. 15, the gorgeous Gossip Girls alum, 35, shocked the world when she debuted a baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in NYC. Two days later, Blake doubled down on her pregnancy reveal by posting a series of super cute Instagram photos, which included intimate moments that she and Ryan shared during her current pregnancy. And although the news seemed sudden, HollywoodLIfe has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the parents of James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 2, have given it a lot of thought and felt that right now was the “perfect time” to have another baby.

“She’s feeling really good about this pregnancy and it definitely helps that she has the perfect husband who loves her so much and only wants to make sure she is comfortable at all times,” a source close to Blake said. As fans know, Blake made her directorial debut this past year when she directed a short film for her BFF Taylor Swift‘s re-released song, “All Too Well” (Taylor’s Version). The short film, which featured Stranger Things breakout star Sadie Sink, 20, as the lead, was well-received by the entertainment community, as well as film critics. On Sept. 7, Blake was nominated for her first Country Music Award for her directorial skills in another one of Taylor’s videos, which accompanied her song, “I Bet You Think About Me.” According to the source, “These past few years have been huge for Blake in terms of her career successes. When she was finally done with her most recent project, she knew that it was time to have another baby.”

But that isn’t the only reason why the A-list couple decided that right now was the perfect time to expand their family. As HollywoodLIfe reported, Ryan recently revealed on his Instagram that, one year ago, doctors removed a “potentially life-threatening” Polyp during a routine colonoscopy. “This was a huge wake-up call for him, ” a source close to Ryan told us. “After Ryan’s colonoscopy crisis, Ryan and Blake both just realized that they wanted to slow down and enjoy what they have built together. That is when they decided that now was the time to have another child. They are putting their health, marriage, and family before anything in life. Everything else comes second to that.”

The second source added, “Ryan was so focused on his massive career and perfect family that he was not even thinking about his own personal health.” Although Ryan has played a superhero on the big screen in his blockbuster Daredevil films, the pal said that this whole experience “made Ryan realize that he was not a superhero in real life. Without his health, nothing else in life would be possible,” they told us, adding, “Blake is already an incredibly healthy woman and that made her even more hyperaware of her overall health. Neither one of them take even one day for granted and they are both so blessed to be having another baby.”https://www.instagram.com/p/Cin8-4JpcZw/