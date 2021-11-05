Sadie Sink: 5 Things To Know About ‘Stranger Things’ Star In Taylor Swift’s New Short Film

Taylor Swift announced that she’s releasing a short film to the long-awaited ten-minute version of ‘All Too Well,’ which stars Sadie Sink. Here’s what you need to know about the ‘Stranger Things’ actress.

“November 12. Remember it,” Taylor Swift tweeted on Nov. 5, as if Swifties could even forget the day that Taylor, 31, was going to put out Red (Taylor’s Version). The re-recorded version of her 2012 album promised to give fans eight tracks from the Swift vault, including the long-rumored ten-minute version of “All Too Well.” If that wasn’t enough to get Swifties hyped, Taylor revealed that she wrote and directed a short film with the new “All Too Well” – one that stars Taylor, Dylan O’Brien, and Sadie Sink.

The short teaser Taylor tweeted along with her message didn’t explain what to expect. It merely showed a car driving down a lonely country road at the peak of autumn. Considered one of her best songs, “All Too Well” is said to be about her three-month relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. Considering Jake and Taylor’s age difference – he’s nine years older than she is, meaning he was roughly 30 when he dated a then-21-year-old Taylor – one can expect 30-year-old Dylan to play the older male role to 19-year-old Sadie’s “Taylor.” Ahead of the film’s release, here’s what you need to know about the actress.

1. Sadie Sink Is An Actress

Sadie Elizabeth Sink, born April 16, 2002, is best known for playing Max Mayfield on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. She also appeared in Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy: Fear Street, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666. She has also appeared in films like Chuck, The Glass Castle, Eli, and on television series like Blue Bloods, The Americans, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

“I love telling stories and becoming someone else for a while. It’s just so fun for me,” she told Vogue Portugal in 2019. “It can be challenging sometimes, but I love how I learn something everyday on set. I can see myself growing as an actor with every project I work on.”

2. Her Big Break Came Via Theatre

Born in Austin, Texas, and raised in Brenham, Sadie quickly fell in love with acting thanks to Disney’s High School Musical. When she was seven years old, her mother enrolled her in acting classes in a community theatre in Houston, according to Sadie’s IMDB profile. This would lead to an audition for a Broadway revival of Annie, and Sadie would land the role of the titular character. She was only 11 at the time. Afterward, she co-starred with Helen Mirren in The Audience on Broadway, portraying a young Queen Elizabeth II.

“Acting has always been a passion of mine,” she told Vogue. “It was totally my decision to enter this business. One thing I love about all the kids on Stranger Things is that we are all self-driven actors. We all entered this business independently with the support of our families and were able to find success in this industry because of our passion and drive.”

“I’d love to do more theatre. I’ve kind of started to miss it!” she added. “There aren’t any specific projects I’m looking for. I know the right projects will come to me.”

3. She’s Vegan

Sadie supposedly became a vegan after working on The Glass Castle in 2016. “I was 14 when I became vegan,” she told Vogue. “I was vegetarian before, so it wasn’t too hard of a transition. I was already vegetarian, but I wanted to do as much as I could for the environment and animals.”

4. Sadie Sink Is A Swiftie

Months before Taylor Swift announced that Sadie would star in the short film for the ten-minute version of “All Too Well,” the Stranger Things star sat down with an interview with MTV. When asked, “What’s your favorite song to scream the lyrics to?” Sadie responded with – you guessed it – “All Too Well.” When the interviewer/producer brought up the ten-minute version, Sadie beamed. “You don’t even know how excited I am. It’s all I’ve ever wanted, really.”

Turns out @SadieSink was manifesting her dream spot in @taylorswift13's "All Too Well" short film back in July… 😭 pic.twitter.com/SFCGQ9NtER — MTV (@MTV) November 5, 2021

5. Sadie Sink Cares For Animals

As of 2021, Sadie has 14.3 million followers on Instagram and 757k followers on Twitter. But, she rarely posts and is not very active on social media. It is important to engage with fans,” she said, “but I also feel as though some people get too wrapped up in the world of Instagram and Twitter. There are a lot of amazing things about social media, but there is also a very bad side to it.”

“If I’m going to use social media, might as well support a cause I care about and spread awareness,” she said. “I love animals, and I do my best to support local shelters as well as encouraging fans to go vegetarian or maybe even vegan.”