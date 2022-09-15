Blake Lively Pregnant With Her 4th Child As She Debuts Her Baby Bump At NYC Event

It’s official! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number four! Blake, 35, debuted her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in NYC on Sept. 14. Blake was glowing as she revealed her growing baby bump in a sequin mini dress while on the red carpet. HollywoodLife has reached out to her reps to confirm the exciting news.

On the red carpet, Blake wore a skintight gold long-sleeve mini dress with a high neck and a white ribbon tied around her neck that flowed down to her thighs. She posed to the side on the carpet, revealing her bump, which was the main attraction. She accessorized her look with a white headband, massive gold hoop earrings, and white platform ankle-strap pumps.

Blake and Ryan officially got married on September 9, 2012, and over the past 10 years, the couple had three kids together – all girls – James is the oldest at eight years old, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3.

The news of Blake’s pregnancy comes as a surprise considering fans speculated she and Ryan were done having kids after his Aviation Gin ad for Father’s Day back in June. Ryan starred in the ad with Nick Cannon, who joked that the “mother of all cocktails” is a vasectomy and when Nick posted the video to his Instagram, Ryan commented, “I’m making mine a double.”

While we are unsure how far along Blake is in her pregnancy, she did post a bikini photo to her Instagram on August 24. In the photo, she wore a white bikini with her rockhard abs on full display, but we aren’t certain if that was a new photo to try and throw people off.