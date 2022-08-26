Ryan Reynolds Sends Love To Blake Lively On 35th Birthday: ‘You’re Spectacular’

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively aren’t afraid to mock each other on social media, but for Blake’s 35th birthday on Aug. 25, it was nothing but love. Ryan posted a sweet tribute to his gorgeous wife in honor of her big day. He included several photos of the pair, including both goofy and glamorous shots.

Of course, Ryan also made sure to make some jokes in the post’s caption, but this time, he made sure they weren’t at Blake’s expense. “Happy birthday, Blake Lively,” he wrote. “You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again.” He completed the message with a red heart emoji.

Several of the images in Ryan’s post were from this year’s Met Gala, while others were from date night, and others just showed them cozy at home. While Blake and Ryan lead a generally private life in terms of their relationship and family, they also know how to turn it up big time for a high profile event! Ryan’s post truly captured the best of their both worlds.

Blake and Ryan met while filming The Green Lantern in 2010. At the time, he was still married to Scarlett Johansson. After Ryan’s divorce, he and Blake began dating in the fall of 2011. They tied the knot just one year later in Sept. 2012.

Together, Blake and Ryan have three children, who they have kept out of the public eye. Their oldest daughter, James, was born in Dec. 2014, followed by another daughter, Inez, in Sept. 2016 and a third daughter, Betty, in Oct. 2019. Betty’s name wasn’t even publicly confirmed until Blake and Ryan’s friend, Taylor Swift, use all three girls’ names in a song on her 2020 album, Folklore! Blake has been outspoken regarding privacy of celebrity children, urging paparazzi not to take photos of her kids.