Ryan Reynolds’ Wife: Everything On Marriage To Blake Lively, Plus His First To Scarlett Johansson

Ryan Reynolds, 45, seems to be a star on the screen and off the screen as a father and husband. He has been married to actress Blake Lively, 34, for nearly a decade and shares three adorable daughters with her: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. However, Blake isn’t Ryan’s first wife; He was previously married to Marvel star Scarlett Johansson, 37, for about two years and was engaged prior to that. Learn more about the Deadpool actor and both his marriages below.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett and Ryan met in 2007 when they were both freshly single. Scarlett had ended her two-year relationship with Josh Hartnett, 43, in 2006 due to conflicting schedules, and Ryan was newly single following a four-year relationship and nearly two-year engagement to fellow Canadian Alanis Morissette, 47. Despite being A-list actors, their relationship was kept very quiet and little was known about it until the pair announced their engagement in 2008. “They’re both thrilled,” Scarlett’s representative told People at the time.

Their wedding, which was held in Ryan’s native country of Canada in the charming town of Tofino on Vancouver Island, was as low-profile as their relationship. And even though their love was no longer a secret, they still chose to keep their lips sealed about their romance. “I would never ask somebody about their marriage if I didn’t know them,” Scarlett told Glamour in 2009. “I don’t profess to know anything about marriage that anybody else doesn’t know, or how to make it right. I don’t want to read about somebody who’s giving me relationship advice.”

Sadly, their love was not meant to last and the couple went their separate ways less than three years after tying the knot in Dec. 2010 and officially divorced in July 2011. Finally opening up about the marriage shortly after the divorce, Scarlett hinted that she wasn’t ready for the commitment. “Relationships are complicated, and being married is a living, breathing process. I think I was not fully aware of the peaks and valleys. I wasn’t prepared to hunker down and do the work,” she divulged to Cosmopolitan. “Both of us were extremely busy. We spent so much time apart. It’s very difficult.” She felt the same way years later when she admitted she “romanticized” marriage before their nuptials in a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair.

Scarlett went on to marry French journalist Romain Dauriac, 39, in 2014 and had a daughter, Rose, with him the same year. They separated in 2017. She walked down the aisle a third time with Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost, 39, in 2020 and welcomed a baby boy, Cosmo, in 2021.

Blake Lively

Following his divorce from Scarlett, Ryan admitted he did not see himself getting married ever again. “Anyone who gets divorced goes through a lot of pain, but you come out of it,” he explained to Details magazine (via Daily Mail) in a 2011 interview. However, he quickly overcame that pain after meeting Blake – who was previously linked to Simon Says co-star Kelly Blatz, Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley, Ryan Gosling, and Leonardo DiCaprio – on the set of DC Comics’ Green Lantern, in which they played each other’s love interest. They didn’t immediately see each other as potential partners right away, though. In fact, they first realized they might have a special connection while on a double date with different people. “About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date – she was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl – and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across,” Ryan recalled on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Deadpool special in 2016 (via People).

As they say, the rest was history. Ryan and Blake got engaged at some point before their September 2012 wedding, although no engagement or wedding announcements were ever made to the public. They tied the knot at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina with family and friends in attendance. In 2020, however, they admitted their regret for getting married on a former plantation. “It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,” Ryan told Fast Company. The happy couple went on to have three children together: James in 2015, Inez in 2016, and Betty in 2019.

While Ryan and Blake keep their family life extremely private, they have scored some cool points with fans thanks to their shameless trolling of each other online. For instance, in 2020, Blake shared her favorite things that hail from Vancouver, Ryan’s hometown, on her Instagram Story. Instead of listing Ryan as one of them, she shared photos of local sweets. “…Who did you think I was gonna say?” she teased. Ryan has his own fun, too. On Blake’s 34th birthday, he shared a stitched duet of him singing with Mariah Carey on Twitter. “My favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25th,” he wrote.

Ryan and Blake’s marriage seems fun, light, and sweet – and that’s exactly what they said makes it work. “We don’t take each other too serious, but we’re also friends,” Ryan revealed to Entertainment Tonight in 2021. “Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That’s the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it. We’ve always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a buddy in that.”