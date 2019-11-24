Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Crashes ‘SNL’s Weekend Update With Scarlett Johansson’s Fiancee Colin Jost

Colin Jost is engaged to Scarlett Johansson, who Ryan Reynolds was married to from 2008 – 2011 — talk about awkward!

Ryan Reynolds, 43, popped up on Saturday Night Live several times on Nov. 22 and we definitely weren’t expecting this interaction! The Deadpool actor showed up in the sketch series’ popular Weekend Update skit, which is hosted by none other than Colin Jost, 37. Ryan rolled into the skit — literally, on a chair with wheels — looking straight out of a country club in a striped shirt and an orange vest. Introduced as “Guy Who Knows The Owner,” Ryan had some interesting and — um — and very sexual innuendo. “It’s tight to be here, CoJo — I was in the areola,” he hilariously announced as Colin tried to keep a straight face. “This Thanksgiving, if you want to move out the friend zone and into her end zone, pay her a compliment — like ‘nice cooking’,” Ryan continued. “Remember — class leads to a–!”

Colin, of course, is engaged to Scarlett Johansson, 35, and the pair actually met after she hosted the show back in March 2017! Ryan and Scarlett tied the knot back in 2008, and eventually filed for divorce in 2011 — making for some pretty wild connections. In the years since, Ryan married Blake Lively, 32, and the pair share three children together. Colin finished the skit by referring to Ryan and his co-host as his “best friends” — does that mean Ryan and Blake could get an invite to Colin and ScarJo’s wedding?!

Fans immediately began reacting to the appearance, and wondering if there was any backstage tea. “Just realized Ryan Reynolds’s ex wife, Scarlett Johansson is now Colin Jost’s current fiance 😮,” @tokingblackgirl tweeted. “RYAN REYNOLDS USED TO BE MARRIED TO SCARJO AND NOW JOST IS ENGAGED TO HER WHAT IS THE BACKSTAGE DYNAMIC I NEED TO KNOW #SNL,” @laurenleti added — girl, us too! “Is this awkward? Ryan Reynolds is ScarJo’s ex-husband. And sitting there with Colin Jost. #snl” @DayNewYork also tweeted.

𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘨𝘶𝘺 knows the owner. #SNL pic.twitter.com/ryzhOXwVBO — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 24, 2019

RYAN REYNOLDS USED TO BE MARRIED TO SCARJO AND NOW JOST IS ENGAGED TO HER WHAT IS THE BACKSTAGE DYNAMIC I NEED TO KNOW #SNL — Lauren🌹 (@laurenleti) November 24, 2019

Will Ferrell, 52, returned to the Saturday Night Live stage for his fifth time as co-host and he was just a little distracted in his opening monologue by Ryan, as well. The actor, who was a regular cast member on SNL from 1995 to 2002, addressed his longstanding history on the show. “It’s great to be back at Studio 8H, I was a cast member for seven years and really had some of the best times,” he said — only to take notice of a guy in a purple bomber jacket in the front row who turned out to be none other than Ryan himself.

Someone special in the audience tonight for Will Ferrell’s monologue. #SNL pic.twitter.com/oqKDu2TV1A — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 24, 2019

Just realized Ryan Reynolds's ex wife, Scarlett Johansson is now Colin Jost's current fiance 😮 #SNL #FerrellonSNL #WeekendUpdate — Highly Favored 🔥🙏🏾♿ (@tokingblackgirl) November 24, 2019

“Excuse me, you look a lot like Ryan Reynolds — is it you?” Will asked. “Thank you, yes it is me,” Ryan replied, adding that he’s a “huge fan.” Will couldn’t believe that Ryan — a.k.a. Deadpool — made the trek down to the NBC studios to see him! “I can’t believe you’re here. Ryan Reynolds is here,” Will announced to the audience, completely thrown off his game. “Backstreets Back, alright!” the comedian sang in excitement.