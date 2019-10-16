Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Share 1st Pic Of Their Baby Girl — See Photo

She’s here! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds finally showed off their baby girl with an adorable pic on Twitter on Oct. 16 — and it was for a very good reason.

Blake Lively, 31, and Ryan Reynolds, 42, have finally given fans a glimpse of their newborn daughter with the first photo of their little bundle of joy on Oct. 16. Blake, who welcomed their baby into the world sometime this past summer, let Ryan do the honors of sharing the first photo of their newborn daughter. With the photo below, he tweeted, “I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano“. Sadly, he blocked out their daughter’s face, but what we can tell by the photo is that they absolutely adore her!

Ryan and Blake are obviously over the moon about the addition to their family. This is the third child for the couple, who already share two daughters: 4-year-old James and 2-year-old Inez Reynolds. Now, they’re a happy family of five! Their previous two daughters are absolute mini-mes of their Gossip Girl star mother, complete with bright blonde curls, so we have a feeling their third one will follow suit.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

In the photo, Ryan and Blake are seen inside the famous North Shore attraction Capilano Suspension Bridge Park with their newest addition to the family. The park is renowned for its’ luscious trees and nature setting. Ryan, of course, grew up on Canada’s west coast and visits his hometown of Vancouver often.

Blake and Ryan didn’t exactly announce this third pregnancy. Instead, Blake showed up to the premiere of Ryan’s movie, Detective Pikachu, in May 2019, sporting a massive baby bump. Blake was positively glowing as she hit the red carpet with her adoring husband while wearing a sparkly, Pikachu-yellow dressed that hugged her curves (and that baby bump) tightly. Combined with her voluminous curls and stilettos, the whole look was pure glamour. And even better, she looked so happy!

We can’t wait to see more photos of Blake and Ryan’s little angel — we just hope we get to see her face soon!