Blake Lively Glows As She Shows Off Baby Bump During Walk With Her Daughters In Boston

A baby bump didn’t stop Blake Lively from taking Boston on foot, all while pushing a double stroller that carried her and Ryan Reynolds’ two daughters Inez and James.

Ryan Reynolds, 42, is currently situated in Massachusetts to film his upcoming adventure-comedy film, Free Guy, and his family tagged along! Blake Lively, 31, gave their daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2, a mini walking tour of the state’s historic capital on June 28. Blake is one tough mama, because she pushed a double stroller while rocking a growing baby bump. The A Simple Favor star opted for a bohemian-chic ensemble for the outing, as she layered a maxi jersey dress with an oversized cardigan, multi-layered necklace and floppy hat. The blonde beauty’s footwear — a pair of sandy mules — was the ideal mix of sensibility and style.

The Reynolds clan has been hanging around Boston lately, as Blake was spotted twice on her husband’s film set. For her visit to the Deadpool star’s workplace on May 25, the expecting mother dressed up her baby bump with a gray T-shirt and navy coat (the floppy hat also made an appearance). Blake and Ryan’s mini mes also tagged along!

The cameras were still rolling nearly a month later on June 22, and Blake visited Ryan’s movie set again, that time dressed in a summery frock. The married couple of nearly seven years shared a sweet embrace, a moment that was snapped and shared on Ryan’s Instagram Story. If you looked past the PDA, however, you’d notice a town hall and clock tower that looked oh so similar to the one in Back To The Future. Noticing the resemblance, Ryan threw in a GIF of Dr. Emmett Brown along with the mad scientist’s iconic line, “Great Scott!”

Blake first debuted her baby bump at the New York City premiere of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu on May 2. Ryan voiced the movie’s titular character, and fans had double reason to celebrate — Ryan and Blake are now a family of five, and Ryan’s film career continues to take off!