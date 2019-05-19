Live from New York, Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost are going to tie the knot! Congratulations!

Whether you’re meal prepping or planning to watch the Game Of Thrones finale, we have big news for you! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged, as Scarlett’s publicist, Marcel Pariseau confirmed to The Associated Press Sunday. While no plans are set, the representative shared that the private couple is engaged after two years of dating! Yay!

Scarlett, 34, was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac, whom she divorced in 2017. The pair share a daughter named Rose, who was born in 2014. This will be Colin’s first marriage. The couple made their public debut in November 2017 and most recently attended the Avengers: Endgame premiere together, looking more in love than ever. The engagement news comes just two months after People reported both Colin and Scarlett were talking about marriage. “Scarlett and Colin are in love and share many of the same interests and the same sense of humor,” the source said, adding, “Scarlett is very happy.”

Colin and Scarlett were reportedly set up by the “Weekend Update” star’s co-star, Kate McKinnon, after Scarlett hosted SNL for the fifth time in March 2017. She returned to play Ivanka Trump in the show’s season finale late in May, which is when rumors started that the pair were seen hooking up at the after party! The dating rumors continued until Colin and Scarlett made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History, and confirmed their romance. While they remained private, pictures of the pair cuddling and kissing were captured through the years and now, we can’t wait to see them become husband and wife!