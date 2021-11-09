Ryan Reynolds Shares The Secret To His Successful Marriage To Blake Lively: ‘I’m Lucky’

Find out what has made their 10-year union so strong and what the ‘Deadpool’ actor does to keep the love alive!

Ryan Reynolds, 45, and Blake Lively, 34, have a marriage made in heaven! While balancing their busy movie star schedules and parenting three children, the duo have kept their love alive for a decade. So what is their secret to a successful marriage? In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ryan stated that the secret to their successful union was simple! “We don’t take each other too serious, but we’re also friends,” he told the outlet. “Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That’s the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it. We’ve always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a buddy in that.”

But it isn’t just the buddy system that keeps their marriage in check, as the proud parents of three kids – James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2 – clearly both have a sense of humor. After wrapping up his latest film Spirited, Ryan took to Instagram to state that he found the project to be “challenging” and told fans that he would be taking a break from making movies. In a post to his page on Oct. 16, the Deadpool actor wrote, “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.” As fans expressed their disappointment, Blake took the opportunity to poke fun at her husband! In the comments, she wrote “Michael Caine did it first” – referencing the fact that legendary actor Michael Caine, 88, announced earlier in the week that he would be retiring from acting.

Luckily, Ryan isn’t ready to throw in the towel on his passion just yet! At the Nov. 3 premiere for his new film Red Notice, Ryan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he only intends to push pause on his career. “Well I think my goal in taking a break is to spend as much quality time with my kids at this age as possible. That doesn’t mean I am retiring or anything crazy like that,” Ryan said.

“I just have been going back to back to back and the pandemic pushed everything together. I find that I am missing stuff and I don’t want to do that so just being home with my kids on the holidays with my wife and feeling at ease and relaxed and not feeling that I have work to do or something to study or get ready for or train for anything like that stuff. It is just nice to have a little time,” he revealed to HollywoodLife.