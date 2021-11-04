Ryan Reynolds Admits He Can’t Wait For ‘Quality Time’ With Blake Lively & 3 Kids During Acting Break

The ‘Deadpool’ star told HollywoodLife that he’s looking forward to relaxing during the holiday season at the premiere of his new movie ‘Red Notice.’

There’s nothing better than taking the holidays to relax and spend time with family! Ryan Reynolds plans to do just that! The 45-year-old actor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he was looking forward to spending time with his wife Blake Lively, 34, and their three kids James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, at the premiere of his new movie Red Notice. He said that quality time was his chief concern, when deciding to take a break.

Ryan told HL that he definitely wasn’t thinking of stopping acting anytime soon. “Well I think my goal in taking a break is to spend as much quality time with my kids at this age as possible. That doesn’t mean I am retiring or anything crazy like that,” he said.

The Free Guy star and producer continued to explain that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a bunch of his projects to happen so close together, and he said he was looking forward to some family time without work looming over him. “I just have been going back to back to back and the pandemic pushed everything together. I find that I am missing stuff and I don’t want to do that so just being home with my kids on the holidays with my wife and feeling at ease and relaxed and not feeling that I have work to do or something to study or get ready for or train for anything like that stuff. It is just nice to have a little time,” he told HL.

Ryan announced that he was planning to take a “sabbatical” from movie-making in an October 16 Instagram post, after he wrapped his upcoming film Spirited. Blake teased him with a joking comment, telling him that “Michael Caine did it first.” That being said, Ryan definitely has seemed busy in 2021. Other than Red Notice, he also starred in Free Guy and The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife, and he also starred in the upcoming movies The Adam Project and Spirited, which IMDb notes are both in post-production.