Mariah Carey Gives Ryan Reynolds Serious Side Eye As They Duet Her Hit ‘Fantasy’ — Watch

The iconic singer gave the ‘Free Guy’ star a little bit of shade, as she playfully responded to his TikTok with an interpretative dance of one of her hits.

You can’t mess with Mariah CareyThe 52-year-old singer took to TikTok to make a duet with a video of actor Ryan Reynolds, 44, on Tuesday August 24. The video featured both of the celebrities lip-syncing along to Mariah’s 1995 hit “Fantasy,” and the singer seemed kind of confused by one of the Deadpool star’s dance moves.

In his original video, Ryan just stared at the camera until the chorus of “Fantasy” kicks in. He then started bobbing his head and lip-syncing along and created a butterfly motion with his hands. He posted the original clip on Saturday August 21, encouraging people to see his movie Free Guy, which features the song according to IMDb. “Go see Free Guy this weekend so I can stop doing this,” he wrote in the caption.

Mariah’s duet couldn’t be more hilarious! The singer lip-synced the whole thing, but gave the actor a glaring side-eye when he did his butterfly move. The “Fantasy” singer clearly got a kick out of the clip and wrote a silly description of her own. “That wasn’t part of the plan,” she wrote with heart and laughing emojis. Ryan clearly thought it was funny too. “The look at the end,” he commented alongside a butterfly emoji.

Lip-syncing to Mariah’s song is only one of many fun ways that Ryan has promoted Free Guy. At the beginning of August, he shared a hilarious viral video of himself as “Next Level Reynolds,” where he looked incredibly jacked. Unlike his character in the movie (Guy), Ryan went by the name “Dude” in the clip and showed off bulging muscles and bleach blonde hair. Even Ryan’s wife, Blake Lively, has gotten involved in the film promo. The actress shared a bikini photo of herself, with her backside on display with a clever caption, bound to get a few people to get their booties to a theater. “Go see @freeguymovie this weekend, or you’ll be bummed,” she wrote along with the photo. Ryan even thanked his wife for helping him promote the movie in a sweet Instagram post.

 