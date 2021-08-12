See Pic

Blake Lively Shares Sexy Bikini Pic To Urge Fans To See Husband Ryan Reynolds’ New Movie

Blake Lively got creative with her marketing campaign for husband Ryan Reynolds’ new movie, sharing a cheeky snap of herself in a bikini.

Blake Lively, 33, and Ryan Reynolds, 44, are the most supportive couple! The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram Story on August 12 to encourage fans to see her hubby’s new film, Free Guy, doing so in a very unique way. “Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you’ll be bummed,” she captioned a snap of herself in a baby blue bikini. The actress showed off her behind in the cheeky swimsuit bottoms, which featured a matching off the shoulder top.

The sweet pair, who share daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 2, are always throwing their support behind each other’s projects. Most recently, when they stepped out on the red carpet at the New York premiere of Free Guy on August 3, Ryan joked that the movie wasn’t the only thing to celebrate that night.

“What a huge night for #FreeGuy. And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we’re Instagram official,” he captioned an Instagram photo from the premiere. “I know how important that was to her.” The pair have been going strong for 10 years, and proved their romance is still very much alive when they had a romanic date night at O Ya in Boston — site of their very first date. “10 years later. We still go out on our ‘first date’. But in much more comfortable shoes,” Blake captioned an Instagram Story.

In the snap, Ryan donned a dark blue button-down shirt while Blake stunned in a black and white polka dot dress. He also rocked a pair of dark trousers and Nike sneakers as he cuddled up to Blake while recreating their first date. Meanwhile, Blake wore black sandals and accessorized with colorful earrings, as she swept her blonde hair behind her shoulders.

“If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us,” Blake added, while Ryan re-shared the snap on his Instagram page, writing, “I cut out my wife’s cute earrings. She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down.” The sweet couple said their “I do’s” in 2012, and have been going strong ever since!