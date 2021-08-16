See Pic

Ryan Reynolds Gushes Over Wife Blake Lively & Thanks Her For ‘Free Guy’ Support — Photo

Shutterstock
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017
Blake Lively, left, and Ryan Reynolds attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "Charles James: Beyond Fashion", in New York 2014 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 5 May 2014
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Time 100 Gala, Arrivals, New York, USA - 25 Apr 2017
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the world premiere of "A Simple Favor" at The Museum of Modern Art, in New York World Premiere of "A Simple Favor", New York, USA - 10 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Ryan Reynolds shared an adorable cozy pic of him and his wife Blake Lively on Instagram and included a caption that called her ‘essential’ in ‘every part of the making of’ his new movie ‘Free Guy.’

Ryan Reynolds, 44, is giving a sweet shout-out to his wife Blake Lively, 33, in one of his latest Instagram story posts! The actor credited the actress for supporting him and his new movie Free Guy, which was released on Aug. 13, in the caption for a PDA-filled pic of the two of them. In the snapshot, he’s sharing a smile while holding the camera and standing outside in front of what looks like a lake and Blake is happily nuzzling her head into his cheek and shoulder.

Free Guy wouldn’t be the movie it is without @blakelively,” the caption began. “She was essential in every part of the making of this film, creatively and emotionally, and the cameo everyone is talking about was entirely her idea. #WorkWife.”

The cameo Ryan is most likely referring to in the caption is that of none other than Chris Evans. Fans were excited to see the surprise appearance from the Captain America star in the film, which is about a bank teller who discovers he’s a background player in an open-world video game, and it quickly became one of the most talked about moments. In a recent interview, Ryan admitted the cameo appearance actually took less than seven minutes to film.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share a tender red carpet moment. (Shutterstock)

New York City, NY - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at the premiere of 'Free Guy' in New York City. Pictured: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds. Actor Ryan Reynolds, right, is joined by his pregnant wife, actress Blake Lively at the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" at Military Island in Times Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu", New York, USA - 02 May 2019
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating Charles James: Beyond Fashion, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 05 May 2014

“He was in Boston and I texted him,” Ryan told WIRED. “And being the complete gentleman and stud that he is, he just got in his car, came down, and we had him in and out in under seven minutes.”

Ryan’s latest mention of Blake’s help with Free Guy is just one of several times he’s mentioned her when talking about his success. Just two weeks ago, he said she’s responsible for a lot of the great writing he does in the industry as well. “There are a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake,” he said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and [say], ‘What about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘That’s incredible.'”