Ryan Reynolds Reveals The Surprising Reason Why He Loves Being Married To Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds opened up about why he loves being married to his ‘talented, multi-hyphenate’ wife Blake Lively.

The best thing about being married to Blake Lively is not, in fact, her delicious baked goods. In a new interview with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle on Thursday, Aug. 5, Ryan Reynolds opened about his nine-year marriage and revealed why he loves being married to his actress wife, 33.

The Deadpool actor, 44, said that the best part of his marriage to the “talented, multi-hyphenate” is her instant ability to improve his work. “A lot of times, I write on a lot of my movies. It’s been a survival mechanism for me for a long time,” Ryan said. “Sometimes I’m credited, sometimes I’m not. There are a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake.”

He added, “Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and [say], ‘What about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘That’s incredible.’” Ryan added that a lot of the times, he would be credited for his wife’s work. He cited the “inherent sexism” in the industry as a factor. “I will say that a lot of times, ‘She wrote that. Blake wrote that, not me. That was her.’ And it’s like, they still later on repeat the story as I wrote it.”

“She’s a really talented, multi-hyphenate kind of person in this, you know, weird burgoo of an entertainment industry that we work in and, and she’s helped me so much in Deadpool [and] all kinds of movies that have been big successes,” Ryan said. When Jess remarked that the “absolute best thing” is Blake’s “baked goods,” Ryan responded, “Well, I mean, it is an obvious perk.”

Ryan and Blake tied the knot in 2012. They share daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, together. It’s clear that the admiration is mutual. Blake previously revealed that the two are “incredibly involved” in each other’s work projects — and even gushed about how much her husband “challenges” her. “We’re involved in everything that the other does,” she told E! News in 2014. “I love that he challenges me. He’s someone that I trust when he challenges me.”