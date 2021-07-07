Blake Lively Lets Daughter Inez, 4, Dress Her At 5AM & The Outfit Is Spectacular: Video

Blake Lively has a fashionista in the making as she revealed the stylish ensemble that daughter Inez, 4, picked out just for her mama!

Blake Lively is known for her jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet. But the Gossip Girl star showed she’s all about that mom life when she let daughter Inez, 4, pick out her outfit at the wee hours of 5 a.m. on the morning of July 7. The mom-of-three took to her Instagram Stories and shared an epic video with fans which revealed the show-stopping results.

“When you try to get your 4 year old dressed but they insist on dressing you instead… At 5am,” the 33-year-old blonde beauty captioned the video. Blake is also mom to her two other children — James, 6, and Betty, 1 — whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress was dressed in a $255 bubblegum pink Pangaia x Lorraine Schwartz Hoodie, Christian Louboutin Crazy Fur Suede Pumps which retail for $1,195.00, and a pretty pink polka dot skirt with embroidered flowers throughout. Blake looked gorgeous as always, without a stitch of makeup and her hair covered beneath the hooded sweatshirt and styled in relaxed, beachy waves.

Meanwhile, the Sisterhood alum recently reunited with Amber Tamblyn over the Fourth of July weekend. It was like 2005 all over again when the close pals embraced for a tight hug in a sweet selfie that was posted to Instagram by Amber. She captioned the post: “Life is short. Celebrate with the ones you love and who love you in return. That’s it. That’s the post. #4thofjuly.” Sadly, costars America Ferrara and Alexis Bledel seemingly couldn’t make it to the reunion.

The girls have continued a tight-knit bond that matches their characters’ close relationships in the films. Amber revealed to Us Weekly in 2018 that Blake, America, Alexis, and her keep in touch with a group-text, and even hold playdates for their kids. “It’s usually sharing old pictures of ourselves,” she said of the group chat, “like from the first movie when I had like purple streaks in my hair, and Blake used to crimp her hair and like Alexis looks exactly the same. She hasn’t changed at all. Just us looking at it going, ‘Oh my God, terrifying how much we’ve all changed.'”