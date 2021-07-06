See Pic

Blake Lively Reunites With ‘Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants’ Co-Star Amber Tamblyn For July 4

The bond between ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ stars is forever — and Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn made that clear once again with their latest hangout session.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants ladies will never get enough of each other. Blake Lively, 33, and Amber Tamblyn, 38, warmed the hearts of Sisterhood fans like it was 2005 all over again when they hung out together over the Fourth of July weekend. The close pals embraced for a tight hug in a sweet selfie that was posted to Instagram by Amber. She captioned the post: “Life is short. Celebrate with the ones you love and who love you in return. That’s it. That’s the post. #4thofjuly.” Sadly, costars America Ferrara and Alexis Bledel seemingly couldn’t make it to the mini-reunion.

The Sisterhood girls have continued a close bond that matches their characters’ sweet relationships in the films. Amber revealed to Us Weekly in 2018 that Blake, America, 37, Alexis, 39, and her keep in touch with a group-text, and even hold playdates for their kids. “It’s usually sharing old pictures of ourselves,” she said of the group chat, “like from the first movie when I had like purple streaks in my hair, and Blake used to crimp her hair and like Alexis looks exactly the same. She hasn’t changed at all. Just us looking at it going, ‘Oh my God, terrifying how much we’ve all changed.’ “

Amber most recently dished on the Sisterhood stars’ dynamics on the Jan. 15, 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. On the show, Amber said that she’s the one who always gets the most “lit” when the four actresses get together. “I go out the most with America [Ferrera],” Amber said when Andy Cohen asked if the Sisterhood cast gets together frequently. “She’s the love of my life. She’s my best friend. But, the other girls too when we’re all together. That’s the great thing about really good friendships. You can go a year without seeing someone, and it’s like you’re right back in that same moment. It’s good.”

Ever since the Sisterhood sequel came out in 2008, fans have been clamoring for a third film. Back in 2016, Alexis said during a visit to The Tonight Show that they were “working on” getting the girls back together for another Sisterhood movie. “We would all love to do it,” the Gilmore Girls star said. “I think it would be so much fun. We talk about it. I think we should absolutely do it.” Sadly, there’s been no update on The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3. But we’ll keep our fingers crossed!