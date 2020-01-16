Amber Tamblyn Confesses Blake Lively Carries Her When She Gets ‘Lit’ During ‘Sisterhood’ Reunions

Never doubt it: ‘Sisters’ are doing it for themselves, and when Amber Tamblyn parties too hard with her ‘Sisters Of The Traveling Pants’ co-stars, she can always rely on Blake Lively to have her back

Once you join The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, you never leave. Plus, you can always rely on your sisters to pick you up when you’re down. In the case of Amber Tamblyn, 36, she literally can trust her Sisterhood co-star Blake Lively, 32, to help her out during the cast’s reunion parties. After admitting on the Jan. 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she’s the one who always gets the most “lit” when they get together, she also says that it’s “always like Blake with her six-foot-tall self, like carrying me, like a prince, out of anywhere we’re at.”

“I go out the most with America [Ferrera],” said Blake, when Andy Cohen asked if the Sisterhood cast gets together frequently. “She’s the love of my life. She’s my best friend. But, the other girls too when we’re all together. That’s the great thing about really good friendships. You can go a year without seeing someone, and it’s like you’re right back in that same moment. It’s good.”

Amber revealed that this Sisterhood has been passed down to the next generation, telling Us Weekly in 2018 that she and her Traveling Pants co-stars – Blake, America, 35, and Alexis Bledel, 38 — keep in touch with a group-text, and even hold playdates for their kids. “It’s usually sharing old pictures of ourselves,” she said of the group chat, “like from the first movie when I had like purple streaks in my hair, and Blake used to crimp her hair and like Alexis looks exactly the same. She hasn’t changed at all. Just us looking at it going, ‘Oh my God, terrifying how much we’ve all changed.’ “

When their schedules align, the moms all hang out and have their kids play together. We’ll have to get the tiniest pants you’ve ever seen in your whole life,” Amber said of their children possibly sharing clothes like their Traveling Pants characters. “I actually did buy my daughter her first pair of jeggings. She’s only one, but I did think about that. The pants are happening all over again, another generation.” So, does that mean Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants 3 is on the way?