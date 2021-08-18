Breaking News

Colin Jost Reveals The Unique Name He & Scarlett Johansson Gave Their Baby Boy: ‘We Love Him Very Much’

Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Colin Jost just became a dad and he's completely overjoyed. He revealed the name he and Scarlett Johansson gave their baby boy, and it's so adorable!

Just moments after it was announced that Colin Jost, 39, and wife Scarlett Johansson, 36, welcomed their first baby together, the Saturday Night Live star took to Instagram to further reveal the sex and name of their newborn.

“Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” Colin wrote. He then joked, “Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquires please contact our publicist @chethinks”,  before adding these hashtags: “#wegotawaywithitforalongtime” “#nokidspolicy” and “#weregoingtodisneyworld.”

The Black Widow actress was already a mom to daughter Rose Dorothy, 6. After splitting with Rose Dorothy’s father, Romain Dauriac, Scarlett and Colin got married in an intimate ceremony back in October 2020. They previously got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating.

Prior to the birth of their first child together, Colin reportedly confirmed the news of Scarlett’s pregnancy at his recent stand-up gig. As fans would know, Scarlett’s pregnancy was widely reported in early July after she initially sparked pregnancy rumors in June when she skipped out on several Black Widow events.

“She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow,’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer,” a source explained to Page Six at the time.

Now, it’s very clear why Scarlett skipped out on those events. Congratulations, Scarlett and Colin! We can’t wait to see the first photo of little Cosmo.