Scarlett Johansson’s Romantic History: From Ryan Reynolds To Colin Jost & More Of Her Past Relationships

Scarlett Johansson is not only one of Hollywood’s most successful actresses, she dated some of the sexiest men in Tinseltown. We’ve got the rundown of her romantic history, including three hot husbands.

Scarlett Johansson is just as passionate with her love life as she is about her on screen roles. The 35-year-old has been working as an actress since she was a child, so she’s been around the industry most of her life. That means that most of her dating history has been with fellow actors, including the men in two of her three marriages.

Scarlett has always been so gorgeous that it is no wonder she has attracted the likes of Hollywood’s sexiest men. Add on top of that her incredible talent, her humanitarian causes and her politically active stances, and she’s the total package. We’ve got Scarlett’s complete romantic history.

Jack Antonoff

Before Jack founded the indie rock bands Fun and Bleachers, he was a student with Scarlett at the Professional Children’s School in New York City. The two were high school sweethearts in 2001-2002, and even went to prom together. They broke up after graduating, as Scarlett shot to film fame in Sofia Coppola‘s 2003 indie darling Lost in Translation opposite Bill Murray.

Jack, 36, went on to date Girls star Lena Dunham, but more famously is one of singing superstar Taylor Swift‘s top songwriting and producing collaborators. On the 30-year-old’s current album Folklore, Jack co-produced six songs and co-wrote four tunes, including the much-loved “Betty.”

Jared Leto

Scarlett dated Suicide Squad star Jared Leto for a time in 2004. The 48-year-old’s band 30 Seconds To Mars was starting to break big and give him a second career as the lead singer of an indie rock band. Combine that with the pair’s 13 year age difference and Scarlett still being in her early 20s, their long term relationship prospects were never bright. There was the infamous paparazzi shot of Scarlett going in to passionately kiss Jared, as he looked over her shoulder and down at his phone.

Many believed Scarlett was referring to Jared when she revealed in a 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan, “Long, long ago, I had someone in my life who was forever unavailable…but, like, so attractively unavailable,” she told the publication. Scarlett recalled, “Rock bottom is the moment when you’re like, ‘I’ve lost myself. Why am I standing outside this bar at 1:30 in the morning texting while my friends are inside? Or taking a taxi to see him at some ungodly hour? This isn’t me.’ That is the moment you’ve gotta cut it off. Otherwise, it will keep coming back, suck your blood.”

Josh Hartnett

After things went south with Jared, Scarlett fell for her co-star Josh Hartnett from the 2006 film Black Dahlia. The pair was together from 2005-2007, but both had red-hot careers at the time that kept them apart too much. Scarlett was 22 and Josh was 28 when they split, and both were in high-demand film-wise.

“It was difficult spending so much time apart with all our different commitments and both of us flying all over the world,” Josh, now 42, revealed to the Mirror UK shortly after their breakup. He added that it was “really painful” and that “At the end of the day, we’re just ordinary people and it didn’t work.”

Ryan Reynolds

What was Scarlett’s most high profile romance to date at the time was also her most secretive. After her split with Josh, Scarlett began dating actor Ryan Reynolds, 44. Both were incredibly private about their relationship. Despite getting engaged in May 2008 and marrying three months later on Sept 28 of that year, little is known about how they met.

The pair tied the knot in a secret ceremony in the picturesque town of Tofino on Vancouver Island in Ryan’s native British Columbia. The pair split less than three years later in Dec. 2010, before divorcing in July 2011. Scarlett later said that her young age at the time made her look at tying the knot differently. “I mean, the first time I got married I was 23 years old,” she told Vanity Fair in 2019. “I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way.”

Sean Penn

After Scarlett and Ryan split, she moved on to date actor Sean Penn, 60, in Feb. 2011, despite their 15 year age difference. Unlike with Ryan — where the pair was extremely careful to not only avoid any PDA, but being in the same paparazzi photograph — Scarlett was far more openly affectionate with Sean.

The two even put on a super loved-up PDA display when they attended the 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner together in May of that year, though her divorce from Ryan wasn’t finalized yet. Sean and Scarlett were spotted kissing inside the event, and holding hands while coming and going. Ultimately the pair’s shared love for Democratic politics wasn’t enough to keep them together, and they split up in June 2011.

Romain Dauriac

Scarlett switched things up from dating Hollywood actors by falling for French journalist Romain Dauriac. The pair began dating in Nov. 2012 after meeting via mutual friends. Though he never quite seemed comfortable in the limelight that comes along with dating one of the world’s most famous female actresses, he still attended events with her. At Scarlett’s Under The Skin premiere during the 70th Venice International Film Festival in Sept. 2013, it was revealed that the pair had become engaged after nine months of dating.

Scarlett and Romain welcomed their first child, daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac, in Aug. 2014. Less than two months later, the couple married in a secret ceremony in Philipsburg, Montana on October 1, 2014. However, the union did not last long. Scarlett filed for divorce in March 2017 in New York, saying the marriage was “irretrievably broken” amid reports that the pair had already separated in the summer of 2016.

Colin Jost

Scarlett seems to have found the love of her life with Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost. She first met the 38-year-old comedian in 2006 when she hosted the show and he was a writer, but Scarlett was dating Josh Hartnett at the time. Fast forward 11 years and the pair was first linked as a couple when Scarlett and Colin were spotted kissing at a May 2017 SNL after party. In April 2018, Scarjo made him red carpet official as her boyfriend, bringing Colin as her plus one to the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.

Scarlett’s rep confirmed in May 2019 that she was engaged to the funnyman. Like many couples in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led the two to have a quiet and private wedding ceremony over the weekend of Oct. 24. The big hearted pair let the charity Meals on Wheels confirm the nuptials via their Instagram, announcing on Oct. 29, “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica.” Reps for the couple confirmed the news and added that Scarlett and Colin’s wedding wish was for donations to the very worthy charity.