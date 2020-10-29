Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Married: Couple Ties The Knot In Secret Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost! The longtime couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family over the weekend of October 24.

Live, from New York it’s… Mr. and Mrs. Jost! Scarlett Johansson, 35, and Colin Jost, 38, took the plunge and got married over the weekend of October 24 in a secret, intimate ceremony, it was revealed on Instagram. The couple, who got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating, had to postpone their 2020 nuptials due to the pandemic. Meals on Wheels, a charity beloved by the Black Widow and Saturday Night Live stars, broke the news on October 29.

“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the organization wrote. “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

Scarlett and Colin began dating in 2017 after connecting at a Saturday Night Live party after a show she hosted. They confirmed their relationship in November of that year and have been inseparable since. In fact, the next time that she hosted SNL, she called Colin “the love of my life” during her monologue. Though no details have been shared about their nuptials, fans can expect to hear some stories about Colin’s Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che.

Michael, Colin said on a recent episode of Ellen, was probably going to object during the ceremony. “I mean, he plans to make a scene at most events. I would say that’s his general approach,” Colin joke. “That’s part of why we’ve just been postponing [the wedding]. We can see him getting ready for the wedding and we’re like, maybe we should wait another day.”

Neither Scarlett nor Colin have spoken out about their wedding publicly; HollywoodLife has reached out to their reps for comment. Saturday Night Live is new on October 31, so prepare for Che to grill Colin about the wedding on Weekend Update!