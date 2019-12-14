Scarlett Johansson Makes Out With Fiancé Colin Jost & Thanks Show For Meeting Him During Her Monologue

Scarlett Johansson met Colin Jost back when she was hosting in 2017! The pair, who got engaged over the summer, reunited on stage at Studio 8H and were so cute.

Scarlett Johansson, 35, returned to the Saturday Night Live stage and we could not get over this hilarious on-stage moment with her real-life fiancee Colin Jost, 37! In her opening monologue, “It’s so great to be back hosting SNL for the sixth time,” Scarlett gushed, in a gorgeous sleveless red dress. “The sixth time is less stressful than the fifth. If the show is bad, what are they going to do? Fire my fiancee?” The opening monologue then took an unexpected turn when Aidy Bryant popped up on stage as a holiday elf who suddenly…disappeared, just like characters in Avengers: Infinity War when evil villain Thanos attempted to take over the world!

After several of our favorite cast members quickly turned to dust — including newcomer Bowen Yang — Colin appeared on-stage in his “Weekend Update” shirt-and-tie! “Don’t worry, I’m safe!” Colin exclaimed to a distracted Scarlett. “I thought you would be more relieved to see me!” he continued. “I’m a little busy with Thanos right now,” Scarlett reasoned — and um, maybe saving the world? Her fiancee immediately took a chill pill, and noted he was also quite busy preparing for his appearance on the show. Just before leaving, “Nick Fury” suddenly appeared, confusing Scarlett further. “That’s Nick Fury from S.H.I.E.L.D. — do you not watch the movies?” he asked.

“I have so many friends here! I met the love of my life here!” Scarlett concluded the monologue, as she sweetly kissed Colin — and then kissed him again before going to commercial break! How cute!

Colin and Scarlett originally met when she was hosting SNL back in March 2017, which marked the fifth time the gorgeous blonde took the reigns at NBC’s Studio 8H! To make things even cuter, the pair were actually set up by Colin’s “Weekend Update” co-star Kate McKinnon. They were reportedly seen hooking up at the after party, and romance rumors were flying soon after! The cute couple eventually made their red carpet debut two months later at the 2017 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History, officially confirming their relationship! Colin and Scarlett have been fairly low key over their two year-romance, but her rep Marcel Pariseau confirmed that the couple were engaged to The Associated Press on Sunday, May 19 and she debuted the gorgeous oval-cut yellow diamond ring at Comic Con on July 20.

Scarlett later gushed about the proposal in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Oct. 17. “It was very personal. It was a special moment…he killed it,” Scarlett revealed. “But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still beautiful moment…he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding…He’s very charming and thoughtful and romantic.” While she didn’t offer any specifics, she did confirm that “no hot air balloon [was] involved” and sweetly added that “when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that’s a lovely, special thing.” Awwww!

The upcoming nuptials mark Colin’s first time down the aisle and Scarlett’s third time: The Avengers star was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 – 2011, and later tied the knot with Romain Dauriac from 2014 – 2017.