Colin Jost Reveals Details About Wedding To Scarlett Johansson: Michael Che Will ‘Object’

When Michael Che inevitably ‘makes a scene’ at his wedding, Colin Jost is down for it! The ‘SNL’ star said in a new interview that he’s ready for whatever his Weekend Update co-anchor has planned.

Colin Jost kept mum about his upcoming nuptials to fiancée Scarlett Johansson during an October 15 interview, but he says fans should expect one thing for certain: Michael Che is going to object during the ceremony. Ellen DeGeneres asked the Saturday Night Live writer, 38, if he was aware that his Weekend Update co-anchor was prepared to “make a scene” during the big day. Yes, Colin knows — and he’s actually welcoming it!

“I mean, he plans to make a scene at most events. I would say that’s his general approach,” said Colin. “That’s part of why we’ve just been postponing [the wedding]. We can see him getting ready for the wedding and we’re like, maybe we should wait another day.” In reality, Colin and Scarlett, who got engaged in May 2019, postponed their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They haven’t revealed their new wedding date, but it appears that it’s happening soon.

“What I really want for Che [to do], I want to ask him to do an objection at the wedding,” Colin confessed to Ellen. “You know, a lot of people do speeches, but I think it would be nice in that moment. So few people utilize that moment to object, and I think he could do a really great objection.” He’s right; Michael told Ellen just days earlier that inviting him to the wedding was a big mistake on Colin’s part.

Michael said that the couple shouldn’t have invited him “if they want it to go over smoothly. I would love to go and just disrupt everything, you know. I think they’ll let me in because they feel like they have to,” the Michael Che Matters star joked. “And I think that’s going to be a big mistake.”