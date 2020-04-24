Scarlett Johansson Reveals What ‘Drew’ Her To Fiancé Colin Jost: ‘What You See Is What You Get’

Scarlett Johansson opened up about her ‘optimistic, easygoing’ fiancé, Colin Jost, and revealed what it was about the ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer that caught her attention!

Scarlett Johansson is so in love and opened up about her engagement in an April 24 profile with Parade Magazine. The two-time Oscar-nominated actress, 35, first met her now-fiancé, Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost, 37, during one of her many hosting stints in 2010. “What you see is what you get with him,” Scarlett told the outlet. “He’s very optimistic, easygoing, funny, nice, and those are the qualities that really drew me to him.”

Although the couple began as no more than friends, Colin and Scarlett became so much more when they started dating in 2017. “It’s so funny to have a long-term shared experience with someone and then the relationship changes,” the Black Widow actress shared of growing from friends to a couple with Colin. Roughly two years after they started dating, the Saturday Night Live writer popped the question in May 2019 with a stunning 11-carat light brown diamond ring.

As for whether or not fans will see the actress walk down the aisle soon, Scarlett had “no comment” when it came to wedding plans. But the actress reiterated just how much in love she and Colin are, sharing a funny story involving Colin’s own grandmother! During her December 2019 host monologue on SNL, Scarlett recalled tenderly hugging her beau onstage and declaring he was “the love of my life” before giving him a sweet kiss. But Colin’s grandmother had a suspicion that the endearing moment was staged. “His grandma asked him if he wrote that line for me!” she said. “He was like, ‘No, grandma.’”

Aside from wedding plans, Scarlett has quite a lot on her plate! The actress will soon be busy promoting her upcoming Marvel solo film Black Widow. While the film was meant to be released on April 24, it’s premiere date has been changed to November 6, 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Scarlett leads the film with co-stars David Harbour, Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz, and recent Oscar nominee Florence Pugh.