Adam Driver Jokes He ‘Basically Kissed Colin Jost’ On ‘SNL’ Because He’s In A Movie With Scarlett Johansson

Adam Driver just poked some fun at his ‘Marriage Story’ co-host Scarlett Johansson’s fiancee on ‘SNL’ and we’re here for it!

Adam Driver, 36, is right at home at Studio 8H! The Marriage Story actor made his return to the SNL stage and had us seriously laughing out loud with his “get to know me” themed opening monologue — that included a pun involving his co-star Scarlett Johansson, 35, and her fiancee Colin Jost, 37! “I’m in a movie with Scarlett Johansson. I basically kissed Colin Jost if you think about it!” he quipped. We aren’t quite sure how Colin is going to feel about that, and we’ll be glued to his “Weekend Update” segment for a response! In real life, of course, Adam has been married to Joanne Tucker, 35, and the pair share a son together.

Adam spent the better part of the skit debunking some, erm, common misconceptions about him. “I’m so happy to host the first show of 2020! People assume I’m a serious, quiet guy…I’m not an intense guy. I’m actually very chill. So tonight I’m just going to be myself. Open up a bit. And be chill,” he announced. “People think I hate red carpet stuff, and I do — but I just hate smiling. I look like a kidnapped person!” he joked, adding that he’s actually “very approachable.” To prove his point, he waltzed right into the audience, identified someone “who looked” like a Star Wars fan and gifted him with a Kylo Ren action figure.

The San Diego native appeared on SNL as part of his awards season campaign for Marriage Story, which he co-stars in with Scarlett Johansson! The blonde, of course, is engaged to SNL‘s “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost, 37, making the quick joke that much more hilarious! Though Marriage Story sounds like a happy film, it’s actually the opposite: Scarlett and Adam play a couple who’s relationship is falling apart.

Adam is nominated for for his role in the Netflix film in the Best Actor category against Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix and Jonathan Pryce. The nod marks Adam’s second nomination after last years’ for BlacKkKlansman in Best Supporting Actor.

The Brooklyn resident has had an insanely busy 2019, between his roles in Marriage Story and reprising Kylo Ren in the final installment of the latest Star Wars trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker. The appearance marks the actors third time hosting, as he’s previously appeared in 2016 and 2018.