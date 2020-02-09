Scarlett Johansson Dazzles On The Oscars Red Carpet In Stunning Metallic Gown

A two-time Oscar nominee tonight, Scarlett Johansson looked positively gorgeous as she walked the red carpet in a stunning gown for Hollywood’s biggest night!

It’s a monumental evening for all of Hollywood’s brightest stars, including Scarlett Johansson! The actress stepped onto the red carpet of the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 9 outside the Dolby Theater before the evening’s proceedings and looked truly gorgeous. Scarlett wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown with embellishments of stringed gems over the partly sheer bodice. The Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit nominee’s gown even showed off her intricate tattoo on her back. Scarlett wore her hair back with wisps framing her face perfectly. She paired it with a metallic clutch and couldn’t have looked better!

Scarlett has been wowing fans on the red carpet throughout awards season, and the 2020 Oscars are no different. But leading up to the big night, Scarlett was showing her effortless flair for old Hollywood style with a modern edge. At the BAFTAs, SAG, and Golden Globe Awards, Scarlett wowed with glamorous gowns. At the 2020 SAG awards on Jan. 19, Scarlett wore a teal dress that mixed a classic silhouette with a slew of sex appeal. The fitted dress accentuated her figure perfectly and the deep V-neck showed off the Marriage Story actress’s tasteful cleavage. Her toned arms looked so strong in the ensemble. Through each event and major awards show the Jojo Rabbit star has truly stunned.

It’s a big night for Scarlett, who walks into the Dolby Theater with two acting nominations for her work in 2019. The actress received nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Jojo Rabbit and Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Marriage Story. With her two nominations in the same year, Scarlett joins an exclusive club of actors and actresses who have achieved the same recognition. Among the other 11 artists who have earned two nominations in the same year are stars like Jamie Foxx (in 2005 for Best Actor in Ray and Best Supporting Actor in Collateral) and Cate Blanchett (in 2008 for Best Actress in Elizabeth: The Golden Age and Best Supporting Actress in I’m Not There).

Feb. 9 marks the historic 92nd Academy Awards, which will see performances from Cynthia Erivo, Billie Eilish, and Chrissy Metz, among others. There won't be a host tonight for the ceremony, just like the 2019 Oscars.