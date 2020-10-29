Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost’s Relationship Timeline: From First Meeting On ‘SNL’ To Surprise Wedding

Actress Scarlett Johansson and comedy writer Colin Jost have tied the knot more than a decade after they first met. Here’s the full timeline of their romance.

Scarlett Johansson, 35, and Colin Jost, 38, are officially married! The couple said their “I do’s” over the weekend of October 24 in a secret, intimate ceremony, 15 months after they got engaged. The Academy Award nominee, who is the highest paid actress in the world, first met the Saturday Night Live writer and star over a decade ago. Although she was married at the time, the pair hit it off as friends, and eventually began dating in 2017.

Prior to his relationship with Scarlett, the Harvard grad dated The Office star Rashida Jones. The pair were first linked in September 2013 and dated for three years before splitting in 2016. Scarlett has been married twice prior to her nuptials with Colin. She wed Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, who is now married to Blake Lively, in 2008 however they separated just two years later. In 2012, she began dating French-born advertising exec Romain Dauriac, and the pair were married in 2014. The same year, she welcomed their daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, however the couple separated in 2016. Soon after, she began dating Colin — take a look back at their relationship timeline.

First meeting on ‘SNL’

The couple have conflicting stories about when they first met. Colin recalled meeting her back in January 2006. “The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “So, we’ve kind of known each other since then…she’s the best.” Nevertheless, her first memory of meeting him came in 2010 during 16 and Pregnant-themed sketch on SNL. “It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s my first memory of him. He seemed very confident at the time. I don’t know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you’re not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced.”

First date in the Summer of 2017

Colin and Scarlett were reportedly set up by the fellow SNL star Kate McKinnon, after Scarlett hosted the long-running comedy show for the fifth time in March 2017. She returned to play Ivanka Trump in the show’s season finale, which is when rumors began to fly that the pair were getting cozy at the after party. Shortly afterward, they were spotted on a date at The Palm restaurant in East Hampton, and were later seen in Montauk with Colin’s brother and sister-in-law.

Scarlett & Colin make their red carpet debut

The dating rumors continued until Colin and Scarlett made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History, and confirmed their romance. They began making more red carpet appearances together, and even walked hand-in-hand at the 2018 Avengers: Infinity War premiere.

Met Gala 2018

In May 2018, Colin referred to her as his “girlfriend” during a segment on SNL’s “Weekend Update.” They then attended the prestigious Met Gala together, where Scarlett wore a stunning gown by Marchesa and posed with her beau on the infamous red carpet.

The couple get engaged in 2019

It was revealed in May 2019 that wedding bells were in the couple’s future! Scarlett’s publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed that the notoriously private couple were officially engaged after two years of dating.

Scarlett & Colin secretly tie the knot

The pair had to postpone their 2020 nuptials due to the global coronavirus pandemic, however fans got a surprise on October 29. Meals on Wheels, a charity beloved by the Black Widow and Saturday Night Live stars, broke the news that they had said “I do”. “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the organization wrote. “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.” Congratulations to the newlyweds!