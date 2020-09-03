Scarlett Johansson Enjoys Rare Outing With Daughter Rose, 6, Running Errands In The Hamptons: Pics

Scarlett Johansson and her adorable little one Rose spent a fun day out together in eastern Long Island!

Peekaboo, we see you! Scarlett Johansson, 35, and her mini-me daughter Rose, 6, were seen running errands in The Hamptons on Wednesday, September 3. They were spotted entering and exiting a supermarket which much have been quite the busy trip due to all the bags that were in the Tony winner’s shopping cart on the way out. Scarlett dressed comfy casual but still looked stylish in a black jumpsuit that she paired with black sneakers. She left her blonde hair up in a ponytail and wore a face mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Rose, meanwhile, looked absolutely adorable in her dark blue dress that she wore with a grey jacket, flats and her own face mask. She may have been exhausted from all the shopping as Rose began their trip walking with her doting mother before ending it with her seated in the front of the cart! It was a rare outing for these two in the celeb-filled area that many other big names, like Sarah Jessica Parker and Beyonce, have been hitting up this past summer.

Scarlett welcomed Rose into the world six years ago with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. The former couple separated in mid-2016 before their divorce was finalized in September 2017. She found love later on that year with Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, 38. The attractive twosome, who have since attended many red carpet events together, eventually got engaged in May 2019.

“What you see is what you get with him,” she said in an April 2020 interview about her fiance while adding, “He’s very optimistic, easygoing, funny, nice, and those are the qualities that really drew me to him.”

Colin, meanwhile, has been able to find the humor in Scarlett’s on-screen love scenes that she’s shared with some of her costars including Adam Driver, 36, in Marriage Story. He joked to Howard Stern in July that he was going to push her into doing “animated stuff, doing a lot of voice work” to avoid seeing it.