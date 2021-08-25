Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Throws Shade At Blake Lively On Her Birthday After Duet With Mariah Carey

Ryan Reynolds reposted Mariah Carey’s video of their virtual duet together and hilariously called it his ‘favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25th’ despite it being his wife Blake Lively’s birthday.

Ryan Reynolds, 44, is having fun jokingly trolling his wife Blake Lively on her 34th birthday and he’s using Mariah Carey to do it! The actor reposted a hilarious TikTok video the singer created of the two of them singing a duet of her hit song “Fantasy” while virtually side by side on Twitter, and called it his “favorite thing” to ever happen on Aug. 25, even though the date marks the actress’ special day. “My favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25th,” his tweet read.

My favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25th. https://t.co/lfheG3uikV — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 25, 2021

Although Mariah’s video with Ryan was first posted to TikTok on Aug. 24, she shared it on Twitter on Blake’s birthday to share it with her 21.6 million followers. Ryan’s part of the video was taken from a previous solo video he made of himself lip-syncing to the 1995 song while encouraging his followers to go see his new movie, Free Guy. It turns out a version of the song is in the movie and he even shared a clip of one of the scenes it’s featured in on Twitter last week.

Since Ryan’s admitted to being a Mariah fan in interviews in the past, it’s not too surprising that he’d include one of her songs in his new flick, but his playful shade at Blake was definitely a funny surprise. She has yet to respond to his comment on Twitter but she hasn’t been on the social media platform since May 2020, so it will be interesting to see if she does!

Ryan’s latest joke with Blake isn’t the first time we’ve seen the couple joking with each other on social media. The lovebirds, who were married in 2012, are known for poking fun at each other and trolling each other whenever they get the chance. In July, Blake jokingly accused Ryan of acting thirsty on Instagram after he posted photos of himself picking up a turtle and showing his “fine ass arms.”

She responded to the pics with a snarky comment that read, “Are we supposed to believe this isn’t a post about your fine ass arms?” and shared a pic of the response to her social media followers. She followed it up with pics of his original turtle pic while zooming in on his arms each time.