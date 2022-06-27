Blake Lively Just Confirmed That This Is The Go-To Dress Of The Summer

Image Credit: SplashNews

Blake Lively wore the cutest white mini dress and it gave effortless chic. You know what that means – we’ve officially found our summer uniform. A white dress never goes out of style, especially during this season.

Exlura Lantern Sleeve Mini Dress: $39.49 (Orig. $57.99) – Buy it on Amazon

A white mini always serves a classic look, but this one we found on Amazon is also lightweight, cool, and extremely breathable. The Exlura White Mini Dress puts a fun spin on the standard summer dress, and it’s 30% off right now.

When you see celebrities like Blake Lively rocking white dresses year after year, you know that the trend is here to stay. Luckily this white dress is just as comfortable as it is stylish, making it a summer essential. The lightweight and flowy material provides an unbeatable breeze, making it ideal for this season’s heat.

The open back, gathered bust and lantern sleeves combine to give you a unique and flirty look. The chic sleeve is designed to keep you cool while still giving a retro feel to the dress. The elastic-smocked waist helps to accentuate your curves and gives you a flattering look. The open back also shows just the right amount of skin and the ruffle hemline gives off the ultimate flirty vibe.

This is the white dress of the summer and perfect for any occasion. Wear it for date night, on vacation, at brunch or just during your everyday errands. This dress is truly versatile, so you can dress it up or down by pairing it with sandals, heels or sneakers. The possibilities are endless.

We love the classic white look, but don’t worry if you’re going for a different style. This dress comes in 13 other color choices, so you’re sure to find the perfect one for you.

Stay cool, cute and comfortable with this summer staple. Complete your summer wardrobe and snag this white mini dress for 30% off before the deal goes away.