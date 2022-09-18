Pregnant Blake Lively Reunites With BFF Taylor Swift And Hugs Her As She Expects Baby No. 4

Blake Lively is feeling the love during her fourth pregnancy. The gorgeous Gossip Girl alum, 35, took to Instagram on Saturday (September 17) to share an incredible photo album of herself being surrounded by friends and family as she awaits the arrival of her and Ryan Reynolds‘ latest bundle of joy; the parents already share three kids: James, 6, Inez, 4 and Betty, 2. One of the snaps features Blake’s BFF Taylor Swift and the pregnant star wrapping their arms around each other for a big hug.

In the adorable pic, Blake shows off her growing baby belly while rocking a pretty pink bikini. Taylor, meanwhile, keeps to her classy casual style with a maroon tank top, striped lounge pants and a set of designer shades. The other photos in the album are just as heartwarming! Blake gets some love from not only her hubby, but her famous sister Robyn Lively as well!

Blake, Taylor and Ryan go way back, as they are often out and about together, or helping each other on projects. Last year, after Taylor’s Saturday Night Live performance, the trio were spotted heading to the afterparty of the famed sketch show as a group. The outing came after Taylor revealed Blake offered her creative talents in directing a new music video for the singer. “I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” Taylor posted on Instagram at the time. “Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

As Taylor stans would know, what really cements the three friends as BFFs is the fact that the Grammy winner revealed the name of couple’s youngest child in one of her songs! Before “Betty” was released on Taylor’s Folklore album, Blake and Ryan had kept their daughter’s name a secret up until that point. Taylor also used the names of her famous friends’ two other children, James and Inez, in the ditty! Talk about trust!

Earlier this week, Blake revealed she and Ryan were pregnant again as she debuted her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in NYC on Sept. 14. The picture-perfect couple officially got married on September 9, 2012.