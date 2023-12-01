Taylor Swift Poses With Beyonce & Blake Lively at ‘Renaissance’ Movie Premiere: Photos

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The queens of pop unite! Taylor Swift, 33, took to social media on December 1 to share new photos with Beyoncé, 42, from their time together at the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere. In the first slide of Taylor’s post, she shared a dazzling snapshot of herself with the 42-year-old. Beyonce rocked a low-cut sequined black gown, meanwhile, the 33-year-old opted for a metallic silver dress.

“Got invited to London by The Queen… Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!” Taylor captioned the carousel of photos in support of Bey’s movie. In addition to the photo with the “CUFF IT” hitmaker, Taylor sent fans into a frenzy with a new photo alongside Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively, 36. Both of the blonde beauties leaned on each other in the fourth slide of the post, as Blake placed her hand on Taylor’s thigh.

Soon after the Grammy winner shared the photos with her nearly 95 million X (Twitter) followers, many of them took to the comments to react. “THE MOTHERS HAVE MOTHERED AT MAXIMUM MOTHERISM,” one fan joked, while another added, “The sheer POWER they hold.” Meanwhile, a third Swiftie chimed in with, “I’m going to need 7-9 business days.” Taylor was spotted arriving to the premiere in London on November 30 and was escorted into the venue by her publicist, Tree Paine.

This is not the first time this year that the two pop sensations were photographed together either, as Beyonce attended the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie on October 11. At the time, Taylor took to Instagram to gush over B’s presence at the premiere and shared an adorable video of them together inside the theater. “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms,” she began in the caption. “Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Taylor’s film documented her current Eras Tour and showcased the highly-anticipated tour for Swifties around the world. On the red carpet, Taylor sizzled in a pale-blue Oscar de la Renta gown, which boasted a floral design. Her golden tresses were worn up into a chic updo and she also rocked her go-to red lip. Both of Taylor’s recent red carpet appearances come amid her budding romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, who sadly was not spotted at either premiere.