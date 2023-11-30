Taylor Swift Flies From Kansas City to London for Beyonce’s Film Premiere Without Travis Kelce

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock / Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The love between Taylor Swift and Beyoncé continues! Over a month after Bey, 42, went to the Eras Tour movie premiere in Los Angeles, Taylor, 33, returned the favor by flying to London for the Renaissance Tour film premiere on Thursday, November 30. Videos taken by fans show the “Anti-Hero” singer arriving to the event in a car and walking into the venue with her publicist, Tree Paine. Once Taylor got to the carpet, she showed off her gorgeous floor-length sparkly silver dress with straps and a thigh-high split in the front.

Taylor did not attend the premiere with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. According to recent reports, Taylor flew to Kansas City, Missouri on November 27 after wrapping up her final Eras Tour shows of 2023. The couple had to spend Thanksgiving apart since she was still in South America for her tour. A source told Daily Mail that the Grammy Award winner and the football player will be “spending weeks at a time together” at Travis’ $6 million house in Kansas City until she gets back to touring in February 2024.

🎥| @TaylorSwift13 gorgeous at the "Renaissance" movie premiere pic.twitter.com/rB2zumgIYT — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 30, 2023

🎥| @TaylorSwift13 taking photos with fans at the "Renaissance" movie premiere pic.twitter.com/7JolSKJCCn — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 30, 2023

Last month, Taylor had her Eras Tour film premiere at The Grove and Beyoncé was one of the surprise guests. Taylor shared a video of the two superstars playfully throwing popcorn in the movie theatre together. The “Cruel Summer” singer also penned a sweet message about the “Crazy in Love” hitmaker coming to her premiere.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Taylor wrote. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Taylor and Bey both have had huge years with their respective world tours. Taylor’s Eras Tour concert film hit movie theaters on October 13. Meanwhile, Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce will be released in cinemas on Friday, December 1. The “Halo” singer held the first premiere for her movie at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on November 25. Celerities that attended the event included Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Lizzo, Lori Harvey, Tyler Perry, Halle Bailey, Gabrielle Union and more.