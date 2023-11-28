Taylor Swift Flies to Kansas City to Reunite With Travis Kelce After Wrapping ‘Eras Tour’ Stop in Brazil

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Taylor Swift reunited with Travis Kelce after spending Thanksgiving apart! The 33-year-old mega pop star reportedly flew in to Kansas City to see the Chiefs player, 34, on November 27, according to Us Weekly. Her arrival back in the states comes just one day after Taylor wrapped up her Eras Tour stop in Brazil.

Last week, Travis revealed that he had spent the holiday without Taylor while she was still in South America. The “Lover” artist missed out on her beau’s football games this month, including his most recent one against brother Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nevertheless, the football tight end made the time to watch her perform in Argentina earlier this month. Swifties were ecstatic to see Travis cheering on Taylor from the audience. She even gave him a sweet shout-out by changing the lyrics of her song “Karma” to sing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Shortly after the lyrical moment went viral on social media, Travis revealed on his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast that he wasn’t expecting Taylor to do that.

“Yeah no I had no clue that,” he began before adding, “Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, [it] still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh, she really just said that.’”

After hearing her shout-out, Travis didn’t notice that Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, was trying to high-five the athlete. During his podcast episode, Travis apologized to Scott.

“Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy,” he said. “Aw, man. I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event and so — sorry Mr. Swift.”

Despite the small mistake, Travis later greeted Taylor after the show ended with open arms and a kiss, which fans, of course, caught a glimpse of.

“I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires,” he added while talking to his brother. “The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for and yeah. Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. And it looked like she was having some fun up there.”

Taylor and Travis’ romance continues to take over the internet. After the Grammy Award winner was first spotted in September attending her first Chiefs game of the season, her fan base became dedicated football fans as well.