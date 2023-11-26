Destiny’s Child, Blue Ivy & More Attend Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Film Premiere

Image Credit: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Beyonce, 42, brought out many familiar faces on Saturday night, when she hosted the premiere of her Renaissance tour film at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, CA. The singer’s fellow Destiny’s Child members, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, showed up to the event to support her as well as the group’s founding members, LaToya Luckett and LaTavia Robertson. They all wore black and/or silver dresses that looked incredible on the carpet of the event as they posed with confidence.

Many other celebrities attended Beyonce’s special night, including Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Lizzo, Lori Harvey, Tyler Perry, Halle Bailey, Gabrielle Union, Tia Mowry, Laverne Cox, Issa Rae, Andra Day and many more, according to TMZ, who shared photos from the premiere. The dress code appeared to be black, silver and white and everyone was dressed to impress.

Although Beyonce skipped the red carpet, she was reportedly spotted inside the premiere with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11. The talented music star also posed in the Versace dress she wore, which was sleeveless and silver, for one of Donatella Versace’s Instagram posts. One star that was missing from the event was Taylor Swift. Although Beyonce attended her Eras Tour film premiere in October, the Midnights creator had to be in Brazil for concerts on the same night, so was unable to return the favor.

All guests of the Renaissance film premiere were notified about the location just 24 hours before the event took place, according to Variety. The outlet reported that the guests were advised to “take a ride share to an address in Beverly Hills, where they were then directed to the location of the screening.” There were no photos or recordings permitted during the screening, and guests were able to pose for carpet photos in front of a sparkly silver curtain.

In addition to showcasing Beyonce’s incredible vocal range and dance movies during the performances on her latest tour, the film highlights the singer reuniting with the other Destiny’s Child members. A trailer for the film was released during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the film has a release date of December 1.