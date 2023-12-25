Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce With Her Parents at His Chiefs Game on Christmas Day

Taylor Swift is spending Christmas Day supporting her man! The “Lover” singer, 34, was seen pulling up to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City for Travis Kelce’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Taylor was joined by her parents Andrea and Scott Swift.

For Travis’ Christmas Day game, Taylor sported a red shirt to support the Chiefs and a plaid skirt with black tights. She had her hair pulled back with a black bow and kept warm with a black jacket.

The singer walked into the stadium with the one and only Santa Claus. The NFL posted a video of Taylor’s arrival and tweeted, “Santa arrived with a very special guest.”

Since Travis, 34, had to play on Christmas Day, Taylor made sure he felt the love in Kansas City. Over the course of their high-profile romance so far, Taylor has supported the Chiefs tight end at a number of his games.

Travis opened up about his relationship with Taylor in a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine. He gushed that he’s “never dated anyone” with the kind of “aura” that Taylor has. Travis also noted that he’s impressed by how Taylor handles being one of the most famous women in the world.

“I’ve never dealt with it,” Travis said. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Taylor and Travis had plans to ring in 2024 together. Travis has a game on New Year’s Eve as well. Ahead of the holidays, Page Six reported that Taylor will be supporting Travis at both of his holiday games. Thankfully, Taylor and Travis don’t have to travel away from Kansas City for New Year’s. His New Year’s Eve game is at home as well.